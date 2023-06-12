PFF: Chargers’ Derwin James checks in as top safety ahead of 2023 season

Pro Football Focus released the rankings of their top 32 safeties ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and checking in at No. 1 is Derwin James.

James came in ahead of Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was slotted as the second-best safety.

Here is what PFF had to say about slotting James as the most superior safety in the league:

James is the league’s most dynamic playmaker at safety. There isn’t a better combination of run defense (75.3 grade), coverage (74.5) and pass rush (90.9). His 77.6 overall grade ranked 13th among all qualified safeties in 2022. He racked up two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four sacks. On any given day, the soon-to-be 27-year-old has the ability to be the best safety in football. If he has another performance similar to his rookie year (87.8 overall grade), he’ll be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

James has proven to be one of the best players at his position since 2018 when he was a Pro Bowler during his rookie season.

A chess piece on the field, James has executed a variety of tasks on the field at a high level, whether it’s covering the opposing team’s top skill players, stopping the run, or pressuring quarterbacks.

Along with that, James is the vocal leader of the team. He has a great sense of when things aren’t going right and when he does need to pick his teammates up.

James is coming off an impressive 2023, finishing with 115 tackles, five for loss, four sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception in 14 games.

James was selected first-team Players’ All-Pro, deemed the best strong safety in the NFL. Additionally, he was named to his third Pro Bowl this year.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire