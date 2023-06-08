PFF center rankings: Where does Giants’ John Michael Schmitz land?

The New York Giants earned high grades for their 2023 draft class and one of the biggest reasons why is because of their second-round selection of center John Michael Schmitz.

Between JMS and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, both of whom the Giants had been mocked to take in the first round, Big Blue got a lot of value in the second and third rounds.

Recently, Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the NFL’s starting 32 centers and JMS, because he’s a rookie, checked in near the bottom.

30. JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ JR., NEW YORK GIANTS Schmitz was phenomenal in college, earning PFF pass and run blocking grades above 80.0 in each of his final two seasons at Minnesota. He was particularly dominant as a run blocker in 2022, earning a 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade.

JMS, of course, has not played a single NFL snap so he has a lot to prove when the Giants take the field in the fall and hopefully earns a higher rank on this list next offseason. Head coach Brian Daboll also says he’s not a lock to start (coach speak) but has taken all first-team reps so far in OTAs.

Fellow rookie Joe Tippman, who the New York Jets selected 14 picks ahead of JMS, ranked 31st on the list. Former Giant Nick Gates ranked 27th on the list.

The addition of JMS should improve both the running and passing games in 2023. There is a lot of hype around the Giants’ new center and how he performs in his rookie campaign will go a long way toward his rank among the NFL’s top centers.

