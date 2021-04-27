PFF calls Teven Jenkins the Bills’ ‘dream scenario’ at 2021 NFL draft

Thankfully for the Bills, they don’t have a “dream scenario” that is make-or-break for them at the 2021 NFL draft.

But Pro Football Focus labeled one for them anyways.

Currently holding the No. 30 overall pick in Round 1, the Bills’ perfect world at the draft was labeled as selecting offensive lineman Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State.

First, here’s PFF’s breakdown on why:

Jenkins is a road-grading right tackle who earned a 93.6 run-blocking grade this past year. That’ll help their run game a heck of a lot more than any back they draft here. Jenkins can kick inside to guard to try to neutralize Chris Jones in the playoffs and then take on the role of tackle-in-waiting.

The football analytics outlet does have a point with the running back vs. lineman aspect. While the Bills weren’t the best rushing team in the NFL last season, the problem did not appear to sit with their running backs, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Often times, they didn’t have much room to work with and potentially a prospect, such as Teven Jenkins, would help there.

Despite that, the Bills sported an elite passing game last season led by quarterback Josh Allen. When it comes to the NFL draft, finding a quarterback is always near the top of every team’s “to-do list.”

Right behind that is typically finding a pass rusher that can ruin the day of an opposing quarterback. That is something the Bills lack on the roster currently, so one can argue bringing that in via a draft pick is truly Buffalo’s “dream scenario.”

