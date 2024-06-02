PFF calls the QB battle the Steelers biggest X-factor

Most NFL pundits agree that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most improved rosters in the league this season. Much of that is attributed to the improvements made at quarterback.

According to Pro Football Focus, the biggest X-factor for the upcoming season is the Steelers starting quarterback position. Here’s what they had to say about it:

Wilson brings more experience and a track record of past success, although the past couple of seasons have not been kind to him. It has been three seasons since Wilson last earned a PFF grade of at least 80.0. Fields, on the other hand, is young and a much more explosive athlete at this stage of his career, and he offers more long-term potential than Wilson. However, his flaws as a passer were exposed often while in Chicago and he will need a special type of offensive system to work towards his strengths.

While we don’t disagree the quarterback battle in Pittsburgh will be one to watch, we do not consider it the biggest X-factor for this season. In fact, we’d put how quickly the new starters on the offensive line get up to speed and who ends up starting at wide receiver with George Pickens as much bigger unknowns and more important.

As much as we want to believe this is going to be a legitimate battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, it’s Wilson’s job to lose and he’s too much of a competitor to give that up.

