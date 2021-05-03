PFF calls Falcons’ selection of OL Jalen Mayfield ‘below average’

So far, the Falcons have been able to address two key areas of need, while adding the best overall athlete in the entire NFL draft. Their third-round selection of Jalen Mayfield should bring strong competition to the Falcons at the left guard spot.

The rookie offensive lineman doesn’t have experience playing along the interior of the offensive line, but he has prepared this offseason in the event he is requested to move inside by the team that selects him.

Pro Football Focus’s draft tracker rated Mayfield as the No. 144th prospect in the draft. Following the pick, PFF felt Atlanta had reached and called it a “below average” selection.

“Mayfield was garnering first-round consideration at one point. That might paint this as a value pick, but Mayfield’s 144th ranking on PFF’s Big Board still shows it as a reach. Mayfield’s upside was supposed to be his physical tools. However, his Pro Day didn’t show much in the way of that to get excited about. Mayfield will likely compete for the starting left guard spot in Atlanta — the lone hole on the team’s line right now.”

The Falcons had a need for depth potential starting talent to help bolster the offensive line. It’s a fair assessment to believe the team has seen enough film to have a firm belief Mayfield can make a solid transition to left guard. Until he does, though, there will always be skeptics.

