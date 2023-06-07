PFF calls cornerback biggest weakness of Steelers in 2023

The biggest loss of the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers was cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton developed into an excellent cornerback but now takes his talents to the Detroit Lions.

Pro Football Focus identified cornerback as the biggest weakness on the Steelers roster for 2023 and frankly, we take exception with that. Here’s what they said about it.

As it stands, the best cornerback on this defense is 33-year-old Patrick Peterson. The Steelers did address the position twice in the draft with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., but expect some growing pains in 2023.

Let’s take this one point at a time and break it down. First off, Peterson is 33 and a future Hall of Famer. Even at his age, he’s an upgrade over Sutton, especially with the talent around him. Peterson’s ability to work in the slot and even at safety makes him invaluable.

Second, let’s not discount the addition of Candon Sullivan to the roster as a veteran slot cornerback. He’s been very good at OTAs and should be a coverage upgrade over Arthur Maulet.

And finally, we cannot gloss over just how special the combination of Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. have the potential to be.

If we want to talk about a weakness, inside linebacker is in far worse shape. Despite the additions of Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts this group is in far worse shape.

