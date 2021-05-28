PFF calls Bills’ Zack Moss ‘fantasy football loser’ after schedule release

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
With the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 schedule set in stone, Pro Football Focus did not like the way it fell for running back Zack Moss.

The football analytics outlet recently pegged Moss as a “loser” in terms of his fantasy football value after seeing the start of Buffalo’s upcoming slate:

Maybe it’s too early to make this statement, but Zack Moss looks like a prime buy-low candidate after the first few weeks of the season. With three touch matchups against Pittsburgh, Miami and the Football Team (all top-13 run-defense grades in 2020) followed by three plus matchups against Houston, Kansas City and Tennessee, Moss seems destined to be a late-bloomer in 2021. Just be patient and reap the rewards when it matters most.

Unfortunately, Moss and Devin Singletary might have a long 2021 season, not just the first three games. That’s because the Bills didn’t really do much to improve their run game this offseason.

Despite Brandon Beane saying earlier this offseason that part of the offense had to improve, the general manager brought back the same running backs and offensive line. Even free agents Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams re-signed in Buffalo.

On paper, things won’t look much different next season.

