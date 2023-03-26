PFF has Browns new pass rusher as most underrated free agent signing

The biggest task facing the Cleveland Browns this offseason was rebuilding the defensive line for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. At the start of the NFL free agency period, they added two talented players at the line in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and are now receiving praise for one of those moves being underrated.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger listed the six most underrated signings this year, and the Browns’ deal with Okoronkwo made the cut. The team has struggled to find a consistent presence opposite Myles Garrett and may have finally found it. For this reason, it does make sense to categorize it as an underrated move.

Okoronkwo took some time to come into his own but last season for the Texans as he got more playing time he played well. He’s explosive off the line of scrimmage with more power than you would expect to win as a rusher in multiple ways. He also understands how to shoot gaps in the run game and doesn’t get push around often. PFF is spot on in calling this an underrated signing across the NFL.

More Free Agency!

ESPN's 2023 NFL unit grades has the Browns ranked high overall Browns sign veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin to one-year deal Browns lose RB D'Ernest Johnson to Jaguars as he signs one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire