PFF: Browns elite RB group best in the NFL

The story of the Cleveland Browns will be told around quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield moving forward. What happens with both of them will skew whatever narrative is written about the team as well as the performance on the field.

The nature of the NFL in 2022 makes quarterback that important. The specific situations with Watson and Mayfield amplify that focus on the position.

The foundation of the Browns offense, however, revolves around their running backs and offensive line. The two work in tandem to make Cleveland’s rushing attack feared around the league.

While the offensive line has some questions to answer with Nick Harris taking over at center and Jack Conklin returning from a major knee injury, the only question in the running back room is if they have too much talent.

According to Pro Football Focus, they have the best running back room in the NFL:

Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL. Over the last four seasons, Chubb ranks first among all qualifying running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.1), yards after contact per rushing attempt (4.1) and forced missed tackles per rushing attempt (0.25). Add in a second quality starting option such as Kareem Hunt behind him to go along with D’Ernest Johnson (90.6 PFF rushing grade in 2021) and the Browns have the most talented backfield in the league.

Their blurb didn’t even have room for Demetric Felton or rookie Jerome Ford who could contribute for most teams in the league.

Only four teams are ranked as “Elite” in PFF’s rankings.

It benefits the team that the running backs have all shown some ability in the pass game as well. While Hunt is the best of the bunch, Chubb, Johnson and Felton have been proven in that area of the game. Ford improved as a pass catcher in college as well.