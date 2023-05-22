PFF: Bills’ Von Miller named among best veterans players in NFL

Prior to suiting up for the Buffalo Bills, there was some question whether or not Von Miller would manage to produce well into his 30s for his new team.

So far, so good. Even Pro Football Focus thinks so.

In his first season in Buffalo, Miller led the Bills in sacks. That was expected out of the 34-year-old because of his resume and massive contract he signed.

But it was not expected that he would do that even though he missed multiple games due to a season-ending knee injury. That makes his eight sacks all the more impressive.

Because of those efforts, PFF put Miller on their list of the the top-30 players in the NFL over the age of 30. Miller slides into the No. 8 overall spot. In addition, Miller is the top-ranked pass rusher.

Now the question that remains: Can Miller bounce back after his injury?

PFF’s full breakdown on Miller’s eighth-place position can be found below:

Miller remains one of the best edge defenders in the NFL well into his 30s. His season was cut short in 2022 due to injury, and the Bills’ defense suffered. Miller’s play has dipped slightly late in his career — after never grading below 90.0 in his first eight seasons, he’s done so twice in the past three.

