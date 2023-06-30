PFF: Bills have a top-10 coach in Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott has earned some well-deserved credit for his turnaround with the Buffalo Bills.

Pro Football Focus named the top-10 head coaches in the NFL and the Bills bench boss slides in at the ninth position. He edges out former Buffalo offensive coordinator-turned-head coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll, who rounds out the list.

PFF believes McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have earned their recent contract extensions handed to them by the Bills. The coach also was praised for the role he played in developing and identifying quarterback Josh Allen.

The duo originally were hired in Buffalo ahead of the 2017 season. In their first year at the helm, McDermott and Beane cracked the team’s near two decade long playoff drought.

In terms of the coaches McDermott still has to catch up to, one he worked under, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, tops the ranking. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) and Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) round out the first three, respectively.

Here’s how PFF breaks down McDermott:

9. SEAN MCDERMOTT, BUFFALO BILLS McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane recently received contract extensions, keeping them in Buffalo (or at least paid by Buffalo) until 2027. McDermott being the head man amid Josh Allen’s rise to MVP level is a big reason why the team shouldn’t want to change its head coach-quarterback relationship anytime soon. Yes, the Bills have failed to reach the Super Bowl despite having all the requisite talent to do so, but it’s hard to win in this league, especially in the postseason. McDermott gives the Bills that type of realistic goal each season after four straight double-digit winning seasons and four straight playoff appearances.

