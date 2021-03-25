PFF: Bills should still add to D-line, secondary

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills have a great roster already. Pro Football Focus even admits that right out of the gate.

But the football analytics outlet recently named every NFL team’s needs they still have going forward this offseason. For the Bills, the defensive line and the secondary, at cornerback specifically, were mentioned.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on the Bills’ needs:

Buffalo may be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league, but their defensive front is on shaky ground. This is specifically true against the run, as their interior defensive line and edge defenders combined for a run-defense grade that ranked fourth-to-last in the NFL.

When it comes to the pass-rush, there’s not much to get excited about outside of veteran edge defender Jerry Hughes (86.5 pass-rush grade in 2020) and 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver (72.3 pass-rush grade). The latter didn’t make much of an impact on their pass defense, given that they ranked inside the top 10 in expected points added (EPA) allowed per pass play. Coverage matters more than the pass-rush, but it definitely wouldn’t hurt to keep trying to add an effective pass-rusher.

The Bills’ pass rush certainly can stand to get better in 2021. Last year, Buffalo’s defense had 38 sacks as a team. That was right in the middle in terms of NFL team rankings. Both of PFF’s suggestions surround the Bills improving in that area, but between the two positions, the defensive line seems more likely to have someone added there.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has said multiple times this offseason that 2020 seventh-round rookie Dane Jackson impressed the club enough to be in contention for the No. 2 cornerback job. Jackson will battle with incumbent Levi Wallace, who was recently re-signed, for that position across from Tre’Davious White. Outside of that, it seems unlikely that the Bills would bring in a third piece there, aside from potentially a late-round draft pick.

Along the defensive trenches, Sean McDermott’s defense does run a big rotation. Considering Trent Murphy was not re-signed this offseason, there’s room for another body. Between these two spots provided by PFF, hold the defensive line in higher regard.

