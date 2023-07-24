PFF: Bills’ Stefon Diggs is top-50 player in the NFL

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named one of the top-50 players in the NFL regardless of position.

Pro Football Focus put together their ranking of football’s 50 best and Diggs slotted in at No. 24 overall.

Here’s how PFF breaks down Diggs’ game:

24. WR STEFON DIGGS, BUFFALO BILLS One of the best route runners in the game and a receiver with no real weakness, Stefon Diggs continues to play like one of the best in the league. He averaged 2.49 yards per route run last season, good for the fifth-best mark at the position. And as a smaller receiver, he caught 50.0% of contested targets, the same percentage as Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown.

Overall, Diggs is the sixth receiver to be ranked by PFF. The outlet’s receivers held in higher regard include:

