PFF: Bills’ Stefon Diggs ranked a top-five reciever in NFL

Stefon Diggs is still considered amongst the best of the best by Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet ranked the top-32 receivers in the NFL this offseason. Diggs rounds out the top five.

Since the Bills’ last game of 2022, a postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs has been a polarizing figure.

During that outing, Diggs was spotted yelling at teammates on the sideline. Since then, the 29-year-old not caused other stirs on social media and in interviews–Namely when he said he was unsure why the team has fallen short of the Super Bowl in recent years.

Diggs has also not shown up to spring workouts in Buffalo as of late. However, those are all voluntary. No harm, no foul.

Even so, PFF reinforces what few in western New York would argue: Diggs is good.

He’s fresh off another All-Pro season in 2022. Diggs finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,429. His reception total of 108 was fourth-most.

Diggs ended up with 11 total touchdowns, three behind the league-leading total of 14.

On PFF’s list, there are four wideouts ahead of Diggs. It’s impressive company for the Bills’ No. 1.

That top four includes:

4. Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals)

3. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

2. Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

1. Devante Adams (Raiders)

PFF’s full breakdown on Diggs can be found below:

Diggs has been unleashed in Buffalo, having been capped in terms of opportunity in Minnesota’s offense before he was traded. Since that move, Diggs has 469 targets, second in the league behind only Davante Adams. His receiving stat line includes more than 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he continues to be one of the most well-rounded receivers in the game.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire