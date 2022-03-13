PFF: Bills’ Stefon Diggs had most yards vs. press coverage past 2 seasons

WR Stefon Diggs has put up some career numbers since joining the Buffalo Bills in a March 2020 trade that brought him to Orchard Park.

The seven-year pro out of Maryland is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season complete with a new career-best 10 touchdown catches.

What’s more, Diggs ranks first in receiving yards versus press coverage over the last two seasons, ahead of none other than star NFL wideouts Cooper Kupp and Devante Adams:

Most receiving yards vs press coverage over the last two seasons



🥇 Stefon Diggs: 2,131

🥈 Cooper Kupp: 2,087

🥉 Davante Adams: 2,016 pic.twitter.com/writEv3EwY — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) March 10, 2022

With Josh Allen as his quarterback, Diggs has had some NFL-high stats at the receiver position over the past couple of years.

Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship game in the 2020 season and almost returned again this season, coming up short both times to Kansas City. Still, the team has owed a significant share of that progress to Diggs’ play.

The Bills number one receiver commands coverage and brings his signature route running to the club’s offensive drives, and has been very instrumental to their success. He may also be in line for a new contract soon.

In 2020, Diggs would finish the season leading the NFL with 1,535 receiving yards and 127 receptions. He followed that up with a 2021 campaign that included 1,225 yards receiving and 103 receptions.

With his play against coverage, he’s continuing to establish himself as being among the best WRs in the NFL.

With the emergence of fellow Bills wideout Gabriel Davis, and GM Brandon Beane possibly adding another talent to the receiving corps this offseason, it will be interesting to see what Diggs can accomplish next season as the passing game might open up even further.

