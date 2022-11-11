PFF: Bills are second-most popular pick for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills and potentially signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a hot-button topic since the summer.

With Beckham reportedly being cleared for football workouts this week, it’s set to heat up once again.

Enter Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet put their reporting cap on. Polling some “sources” around the NFL, PFF named the Bills as the second most-popular option to sign the receiver.

While PFF admits there are complications through finances and quarterback Josh Allen’s recent elbow injury, there’s still some optimism that OBJ to Buffalo could still happen.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on Beckham potentially heading to the Bills:

The Bills were the second-most popular pick for Beckham’s next destination among sources, picking up just over 31% of the vote. Dallas and Buffalo are the clear favorites for OBJ among league circles. Bills edge defender Von Miller and cornerback Tre’Davious White have been putting on the full-court press to get Beckham in Buffalo. The Bills could use him, despite having the second-highest-graded wide receiver corps. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is accounting for over 35% of Buffalo’s passing yardage, and while Gabe Davis has been a dominant force at times, 37.9% of his total receiving yards this season came in one game. Over the course of seven games, Davis has topped 40 yards only three times. Other receiving options, including tight end Dawson Knox and wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir, have all been limited to under 200 yards this season. Quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury suffered Sunday also could complicate matters, depending on the severity of the ailment. Signing Beckham to a long-term contract wouldn’t be simple for Buffalo, which currently has -$4.26 million in salary cap space entering next season.

