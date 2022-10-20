PFF: Bills offensive line ranked No. 22 at bye week

The Buffalo Bills offensive line has left a bit to be desired heading into their bye week.

Pro Football Focus has reflected that in their latest team-by-team rankings. Through six games and heading into the bye, the Bills landed at the No. 22 overall spot.

PFF makes some strong points regarding the struggles the team has had rushing the ball. However, there is reason for optimism.

Over the last two games combined, the Bills have essentially turned the running back position over to Devin Singletary. He has averaged six yards per carry in those games combined. The O-line is a big reason for that.

Still, the football analytics outlet was a bit tough. Here’s PFF’s breakdown on Buffalo’s offensive line:

22. BUFFALO BILLS (DOWN 3)

Projected Week 7 Starters:

LT Dion Dawkins

LG Rodger Saffold

C Mitch Morse

RG Ryan Bates

RT Spencer Brown • Facing Chris Jones this past week saw several Bills linemen earn rough grades, with both guards earning pass-blocking marks of 27.8 or lower. • Four of the five starters have allowed at least 10 pressures on the season, and all have below-average run-blocking grades. Upcoming Opponent: BYE

Player-by-player, here’s how PFF has individually graded the Bills’ offensive line:

LT Dion Dawkins: 72.9

LG Rodger Saffold: 40.2

C Mitch Morse: 59.5

RG Ryan Bates: 56.4

RT Spencer Brown: 61.9

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire