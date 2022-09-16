PFF: Bills offensive line drops in rankings following Week 1

The Buffalo Bills dominated in their Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Even with that 31-10 win, Pro Football Focus did not hold the entire Bills roster in high regard.

The football analytics outlet updated their offensive line rankings following Week 1. Buffalo’s group dropped three spots.

This offseason, the Bills O-line was ranked as the 20th-best unit in the NFL. They’ve since fallen to 23.

But it’s easy to see why and there’s reason for optimism moving forward. It starts and ends with Aaron Donald on both fronts.

Routinely named the best player in the NFL regardless of position, the All-Pro defensive tackle had a field day against the Bills. Buffalo struggled with him in the first half, in particular.

The good news: He won’t be playing the Bills the rest of the season.

PFF reflected that in their latest breakdown of the Bills O-line.

Check out the full analysis below:

Weakest Link: G Ryan Bates

Upcoming Opponent: Tennessee Titans

The Bills have thrown a lot of resources at the offensive line in terms of volume, but not too much in terms of high-value resources. It’s given them a line that’s generally solid but rarely dominant. They had a clear game plan against the Rams to get rid of the ball quickly so as not to be exposed to the damage Aaron Donald can do if given enough time. Ryan Bates allowed four pressures in that game. Jeffery Simmons is one of the few defensive tackles in the league capable of Donald-type games, and while he tallied six pressures this week, he doesn’t bring Donald’s consistency every week.

