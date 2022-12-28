PFF: Bills offense line takes large jump up in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills offensive line did a good job of winning the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

That was reflected in the way the team ran the ball. Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook had 106 and 99 yards, respectively, in the 35-13 win.

Now that’s displayed by Pro Football Focus as well.

Only the Los Angeles Chargers (+6) saw their O-line gain more ground in PFF’s weekly team-by-team offensive line rankings. Overall, the Bills (12-3) saw their offensive line jump up five total spots. That leap lands Buffalo at No. 23.

Check out the full breakdown on the Bills offensive line from the football analytics outlet below:

Chicago’s pass rush was a favorable matchup for Buffalo last week, but the Bills’ reshuffled line will face a much stiffer test this week.

Buffalo’s line ranks 17th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency this season, surrendering 168 total pressures.

Upcoming Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Between D.J. Reader and Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have an elite threat on the edge and the interior.

