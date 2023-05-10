PFF: Bills offense is ‘evolving’ following 2023 NFL draft

Pro Football Focus thinks times are changing in the Buffalo Bills offense following the 2023 NFL draft… for the better.

Following the draft, PFF laid out one takeaway from all 32 teams in the league. For the Bills, the notion was the “offense is evolving in Buffalo.”

On the surface, most realized that with the addition of Dalton Kincaid via a first round pick. But PFF gives context as to why that’s the case.

According to the football analytics outlet, it’s not that Kincaid is going to replace Dawson Knox. Rather, he’s going to add more of something Buffalo is not used to seeing.

Per PFF, no team in the NFL used 12 personnel, a.k.a. lined up with two tight ends on the field, less than the Bills last season. With Kincaid’s addition, that’s clearly set to change.

PFF’s breakdown and specifics on the Bills can be found below:

BUFFALO BILLS: THE OFFENSE IS EVOLVING IN BUFFALO By selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of this draft, the Bills made committed to changing their offense. Buffalo ran the fewest offensive snaps from 12 personnel last season with 100, just 8% of their total offensive snaps. They already have Dawson Knox, whom they paid and will continue to utilize. But Kincaid’s talent as a receiver demands he’s on the field, as well. Whether it’s on the line of scrimmage, in the slot or through upping that 12 personnel frequency, Buffalo’s offense is in for some evolution.

Related

Bills to face Jaguars in London during 2023 NFL season 2023 NFL draft: Justin Shorter named 'steal' pick for the Bills Winners, losers on the Bills following the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire