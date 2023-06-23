PFF: Bills’ Mitch Morse is middle-of-the-pack NFL center

Pro Football Focus placed Mitch Morse right in the middle of the positional rankings for centers in the NFL.

In naming the top 32 centers in the league, the Buffalo Bills saw their man land right near the middle: No. 14 overall.

Morse, 31, has long been considered in this range according to PFF’s metrics. However, the Bills have touted his abilities as an anchor and communicator in the middle of their offensive line. That’s why the team signed him to an extension through the 2024 season.

While Morse is the direct subject here, help could be on the way. The guard positions next to Morse have sparingly been highly invested in during his time in Buffalo… until now.

The Bills signed the likes of Connor McGovern and David Edwards in free agency and went on to use a second-round pick on O’Cyrus Torrence. Between that trio and incumbent Ryan Bates, the best two men will win starting jobs at guard and improved play there will help Morse, too.

PFF’s details on Morse’s ranking can be found below:

Morse isn’t great as a run blocker, as he hasn’t topped 60.0 in PFF run blocking grade since 2019, but he is a really reliable pass blocker. In his eight-year career, Morse has finished every season with a 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade. At worst, he is a top-15 center entering 2023 on the back of his pass protection alone.

