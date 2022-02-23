PFF: Bills’ Matt Milano was NFL’s best LB in pass coverage

For those who know linebacker Matt Milano’s path to the Buffalo Bills, none will be too surprised to see Pro Football Focus hold him in high regard regarding one thing in particular: Pass defense.

According to the football analytics outlet, Milano was the NFL’s best linebacker according to one of their statistics. Per PFF, Milano allowed the lowest completion percentage in the NFL against receivers he covered last season:

In Milano’s referenced past is the answer to how and why.

Milano, 27, was perhaps the steal of the 2017 NFL draft. The Bills selected him in the fifth round out of Boston College. There is where we find the answer.

When Milano first arrived on campus, he was a safety. While in school, Milano eventually made the switch from defensive back to linebacker and since joining the Bills his pass defending skills have shined at the next level.

In 2019, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier raved about Milano’s abilities roaming the secondary when an opposing quarterback drops back. Frazier described the linebacker as a versatile player, even just in coverage alone.

“He’s able to play in the box and be a traditional linebacker, but you can see the number of times we put him out in space and coverage,” Frazier said via ESPN. “Matching up on tight ends like he did a week ago… and then this week against arguably one of the top receiving backs in our league in James White. He gives us a lot of flexibility as a defense.”

Combined with Tremaine Edmunds, the Bills will hope their linebacking duo in the middle of their defense will continue to take steps forward in 2022. On occasion, Edmunds and Milano are criticized for some missed tackles against the run, but Buffalo still has a rock-solid pair.

