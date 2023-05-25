PFF: Bills’ Josh Allen is the second-best QB in the NFL

An excellent finish for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a NFL offseason tradition.

Pro Football Focus ranks quarterbacks from the league head-to-head every spring. Who is the best? Well, Allen had a very welcomed finish.

The Bills quarterback sits at the second-place position. The only player ahead of him makes sense. Fresh off another Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the top place.

There are several candidates that could have been positioned above Allen. Among those would be recent breakouts from the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (3) or the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (7).

But PFF sticks with Allen right bear the top. Here’s why:

If Mahomes is the obvious starting point, the next two spots are a toss-up between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. Each player is capable of elite play and outstanding levels, but the tiebreaker is Allen’s rushing ability. It may not be a deal-breaker in every game, but there will be gotta-have-it situations where Allen is virtually unstoppable because of how many different ways he can beat a defense. Burrow can’t bring that to the table.

