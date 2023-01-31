PFF: Bills’ Josh Allen was NFL’s top-rated QB during 2022 season

It was not the ending to the 2022 season that the Buffalo Bills wanted.

However, the team’s message after the fact was one of, “it wasn’t so bad.” And that’s true.

The Bills went 13-3 and only lost those games by a combined eight points. It was a different story in the playoffs, but still a successful year nonetheless.

While not the honor he wanted at the end of the year, Josh Allen still took home a coveted one from Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet graded Allen as their best quarterback of the 2022 regular season. Allen edged out the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who will be competing for the Super Bowl title in short time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Overall, Allen hauled in a score of 91.7.

In 16 games, Allen had 4,283 passing yards with 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He completed 63.3 of his throws on the year and added another 762 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

Check out the top-four graded QBs by PFF in 2022 below:

Highest-graded QBs in the regular season pic.twitter.com/cweJTPbcLi — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2023

