PFF: Bills’ Josh Allen named outlet’s midseason MVP Award winner

Pro Football Focus says give Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen the MVP Award right now.

At least, the halfway MVP.

Going right along with the current odds for the honor, the football analytics named Allen as their MVP winner in their midseason award winners.

In addition, PFF named Giants head coach Brian Daboll, formerly Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, as their winner for Coach of the Year.

On the QB, Allen edges out two signal callers for the win. PFF also took the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts into consideration. Allen ended up winning out.

Check out PFF’s full breakdown on Allen for midseason MVP below:

MVP: QB JOSH ALLEN, BUFFALO BILLS You could make a case for Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts here, but the MVP of the league through Week 8 has to be Josh Allen. Not only are the Bills the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the team to beat this year, but he is currently the highest-graded quarterback in the NFL (90.6). Buffalo has the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL (29.0 points per game), and they’ve already defeated three former MVP quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. And in every one of those games, Allen has outplayed the opposing signal-caller Allen is on pace to total over 6,000 yards this season, which no quarterback in NFL history has ever done. He’s already scored 21 touchdowns this season and leads the NFL in big-time throws (20).

Related

Bills' Jordan Poyer ruled out vs. Jets in Week 9 Why Bills' Josh Allen sees himself in Jets' Zach Wilson (video) Giants claim Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire