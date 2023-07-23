PFF: Bills’ Josh Allen is 12th best player in the NFL

Throwing every player, from every position, in the NFL into one pot, Pro Football Focus ranked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just outside the top 10 of that list.

PFF named Allen as the 12th best player in the NFL.

As it is in most cases, Allen is in the top three of his own position. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is named the best player in the entire league, meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow lands at No. 10.

On a positive note, there are no players from the AFC East ahead of Allen on PFF’s list.

Here’s the breakdown on the Bills QB:

At his best, Josh Allen has shown he can go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes on the biggest stage. The only real difference is the number of critical mistakes over a season. Allen’s 4.2% turnover-worthy play rate was twice as high as Joe Burrow‘s and Mahomes’ last season. As physically gifted as any quarterback in the game, Allen also produced a league-best 7.6% big-time throw rate and is a formidable rushing threat.

