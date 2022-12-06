PFF: Bills’ Jordan Poyer named among top-25 free agents in 2023

Throughout the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have had many storylines surface.

One has fallen between the cracks a bit: Jordan Poyer’s contract status.

The All-Pro safety is set to be a free agent following this season. The team and player have both expressed an interest in bringing him back, but as things often go, dollars talk.

Poyer, 31, wants to cash in at least one last time in his career. The Bills (9-3) would like to get the best possible deal as teams often do.

And at least one outlet believes Poyer is worth the price of admission: Pro Football Focus.

PFF named their top-25 pending free agents in 2023. Poyer slots in at the No. 22 overall spot.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on Poyer:

22. S JORDAN POYER, BUFFALO BILLS Poyer was seeking an extension before the 2022 season and his performance thus far has gone a long way in proving why he was worthy of a new deal, but various injuries have also illustrated perhaps why Buffalo was wary of committing to the 31-year-old beyond 2022. That said, Poyer logged 950-plus snaps in every season from 2017-21, so his toughness and willingness to play through ailments cannot be questioned. Poyer is in the midst of his fourth consecutive season earning coverage grades and overall grades above 70.0, with a lot of turnover in the Bills’ secondary throughout the season, most notably with his safety partner Micah Hyde lost for the year. Poyer’s 91.5 coverage grade since 2020 is the best among safeties. He still has good football left to be played.

