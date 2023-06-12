PFF: Bills handed offseason grade of ‘B’ (video)

Pro Football Focus handed the Buffalo Bills an overall grade of “B” for their efforts through free agency and the 2023 NFL draft this offseason.

Disappointed that the Bills lost Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears, nonetheless, PFF praised what Buffalo managed to do in free agency without getting him back. In fact, saving that money was almost praised.

In terms of the AFC East, the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins earned slightly better marks of “B-plus” from PFF. Like the Bills, the New York Jets clocked in at a “B.”

PFF’s deep breakdown on Buffalo’s offseason can be found below, including the video as well:

Buffalo’s offseason included losing significant members of the team, such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Though that’s a downgrade on the field, it’s smart roster construction to avoid paying the kind of contract Edmunds received from Chicago. Connor McGovern can provide nice competition along the offensive line, and if the team can keep Deonte Harty healthy at receiver, he can provide an electric threat to an already elite offense. O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round was a player regularly linked to the Bills in the first round, and they were able to pick him having already added Dalton Kincaid — an elite talent at tight end. For that sequence alone, Buffalo had an excellent draft.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire