PFF: Bills’ Greg Rousseau tied for second-most QB pressures among rookies

The Buffalo Bills defensive end group has been making a consistent impact since taking the field this season.

A big part of that impact has come by way of two big players, in edge rushers Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.

The 2021 first round spick and 2020 second round selection have created a formidable one-two punch from both ends of the defensive line, creating regular pressure on opposing QB’s and collapsing pockets.

In fact, in his first season with Buffalo Rousseau has generated buzz in the preseason and beyond for getting to the quarterback.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rousseau is tied this season for the most pressures on QB’s among NFL rookies:

Most QB pressures among rookies this season:



🥇 Micah Parsons – 11

🥈 Odafe Oweh – 7

🥈 Gregory Rousseau – 7 pic.twitter.com/efVXioPTRx — PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2021

The young edge has continued to develop and progress as a first year contributor to the DE rotation following a strong showing in the preseason.

If he can continue to sustain and further develop and improve on his contributions to a revitalized Bills defense, Rousseau might find his name mentioned in consideration for end of season player honors.

In the meantime, he’ll look to continue to apply pressure to young quarterbacks in the Bills upcoming games against the Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans.