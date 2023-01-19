PFF: Bills’ Gabe Davis among highest-graded receivers from Wild Card
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis had a heck of Wild-Card round against the Dolphins.
After the 34-31 win, many in western New York said “Playoff Gabe” is back.
Pro Football Focus thinks so, too.
The football analytics outlet graded Davis among their top-receivers from the first round of the postseason. Overall, Davis landed a grade of 83.5, the third-best in the NFL.
Here are the grades and numbers of the top-four PFF receivers from Wild-Card weekend:
49ers’ Deebo Samuel: 6 catches, 133 yards, TD (89.4 grade)
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf: 10 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs (84.2 grade)
Bills’ Gabe Davis: 6 catches, 113 yards, TD (83.5)
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins: 8 catches, 105 yards, TD (80.7 grade)
