PFF: Bills defensive line ranks inside top 10

Pro Football Focus has ranked the Buffalo Bills defensive line high on their team-by-team positional group rankings in the NFL.

The football analytics outlet slotted the Bills defensive front at the No. 7 overall position. While a promising spot, one AFC East rival finishes in a better placement: The Miami Dolphins at fourth. The New England Patriots and New York Jets round out the division at 12 and 14, respectively.

On Buffalo’s group, the praise isn’t exactly at the top. Von Miller is clearly the best pass rusher the Bills have had since he signed during the 2022 offseason, but it’s Buffalo’s depth that holds more weight in the discussion.

Here’s how PFF broke down the Bills defensive line:

The Buffalo might field the deepest defensive line in the entire NFL, as third-string edge defenders Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa could very well start for some NFL teams. However, the unit’s ceiling depends on how well its best player will perform. Gregory Rousseau still needs some minor improvement to reach the elite level, as he ranked 20th among edge defenders in PFF grade last season, while Von Miller has turned 34 and is coming off a torn ACL.

