PFF: Bills’ Dawson Knox named 12th best tight end in the NFL

Pro Football Focus ranked the 15 best tight ends in the NFL. Dawson Knox just barely makes the cut.

The football analytics outlet named Knox as the 12th best tight end in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

That naturally brings Dalton Kincaid to mind. Where will he land on such a rating from PFF in a year’s time? No rookie currently cracks their list. Because of the uncertainty of how the Bills offense will look going forward with more two tight end sets, it’s hard to predict Kincaid’s first season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But what will also be answered is PFF’s breakdown on Knox. It’s suggested that Knox will eventually be replaced by Kincaid, not co-exist. We’ll see how that pans out.

PFF’s full breakdown on Knox can be found below:

Knox’s days in Buffalo might be numbered due to the arrival of Dalton Kincaid, but that won’t detract from his value to the Bills in 2023. With the seventh-highest WAR at the position over the past two seasons, Knox has been a safety valve for Josh Allen despite middling grades the past four seasons.

Related

Bills' Sean McDermott: Josh Allen processes defenses 'quicker and quicker' each year PFF: Bills defensive line ranks inside top 10 Bills named team with most 'expectations' on them in 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire