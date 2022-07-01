PFF: Bills should consider free agent CB Xavier Rhodes

Pro Football Focus sees a fit with the Buffalo Bills and Xavier Rhodes.

The football analytics outlet suggested one move for every NFL team ahead of training camp at the end of July. For the Bills, signing Rhodes was mentioned.

The cornerback spot is one that has been addressed by Buffalo this spring. Top draft pick Kaiir Elam was added to a group led by Tre’Davious White.

Despite that, Rhodes is suggested because of depth concerns.

White’s knee injury needs to be noted as he’ll likely start the 2022 season still sidelined. That leaves Elam and Dane Jackson, who only has one extended stint as a starter which came just last year.

Rhodes would provide a much heavier dose of experience to the cornerback spot in Buffalo. Not only is he a nine-year vet, Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro.

At 32, Rhodes wouldn’t command a long-term deal as a free agent either. Considering his last few contracts have only been of the one-year variety, he could be open to such a situation in Orchard Park.

Here’s PFF’s analysis on the suggested move:

The Bills have All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White coming off a torn ACL, and 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam is projected to start on the other side of the field with Taron Johnson in the slot. Buffalo lacks veteran depth at cornerback, and Rhodes, 32, was still effective over the past two seasons, generating a 74.8 coverage grade.

