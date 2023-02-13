PFF: Bills’ biggest offseason need is offensive line

Pro Football Focus sees a problem in the trenches brewing for the Buffalo Bills that they must address this offseason.

That begs the question, which side?

The Bills had a strong year at 13-3 in 2022, however, it was clear by the end of it that the play along both the offensive and defensive line was poor. But PFF thinks the O-line needs to be the focus.

According to the football analytics outlet, Buffalo’s offensive line ranked as the 23rd best unit in the NFL was all said and done. However, PFF notes that at one point in time during the season, it was even further down the list.

Quarterback Josh Allen could use help around him in terms of playmakers, but when he does get time to make something happen, he often does exactly that. Giving him that opportunity should be Brandon Beane’s top priority this offseason, says PFF.

Here’s PFF breakdown on the Bills offensive line from 2022:

Buffalo’s playoff loss to Cincinnati highlighted a problem that had been brewing for the team all season — an offensive line in decline and reaching a problematic level of play. The Bills offensive line ranked as low as 28th in PFF’s offensive line rankings at one point this season, and they surrendered 211 pressures over the entire season. While they could certainly use an extra receiver to complement Stefon Diggs, they need to ensure that the offensive line reaches a higher baseline of play in 2023.

Related

Bills' Von Miller continues to insist he'll be ready for 2023 (video) Giants' Brian Daboll will celebrate Coach of Year Award in an incredible way Chad Hall departs Bills, joins Jaguars coaching staff

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire