PFF: Bills 2024 offseason efforts earn C-plus grade

Pro Football Focus took a level-headed approach to handing out the Buffalo Bills a grade for their 2024 offseason efforts.

Even so, the Bills did not get very high marks. PFF handed Buffalo a middling grade of C-plus.

PFF understood that the Bills were in a tight spot… but spoke truthfully: Their roster is not as good as last season… at least on paper. Plenty of new faces will have to prove themselves going forward if Buffalo continues to be successful.

In the outlet’s team-by-team marks, a whooping 23 teams have a higher grade than the Bills. Ouch.

Here’s how PFF breaks down the Bills’ offseason:

It’s hard to be too harsh on the Bills’ offseason, as it just came time for them to move on from many of the veterans who made up the core of their latest winning window. Still, the fact of the matter is the Bills don’t have as strong a team for 2024, as they waved goodbye to Tre’Davious White, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer and Gabe Davis, among others. They re-signed Taylor Rapp and DaQuan Jones and brought in Mike Edwards to help make up for the loss of Poyer, and they signed Curtis Samuel as a flier receiver. And that is all without mentioning that they traded away Stefon Diggs. I liked their draft, even though I’m skeptical of Keon Coleman’s ability to consistently produce at the pro level. I went back and forth between a high C and a low B, but again, it’s hard for me to be too excited about their offseason.

