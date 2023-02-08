PFF: Bills’ 10 lowest-graded players on offense in 2022
Here are the 10 lowest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills offense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:
10. FB Reggie Gilliam
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 60.1
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
9. OL Greg Van Roten
(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Overall grade: 57.6
NFL positional ranking: 52nd of 78 qualifying
8. TE Tommy Sweeney
(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Overall grade: 56.3
NFL positional ranking: N/A
7. OL Greg Mancz
(USAT photo)
Overall grade: 55.1
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
6. OL Spencer Brown
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 53.4
NFL positional ranking: 76th of 84 qualifying
5. WR Jamison Crowder
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Overall grade: 53.2
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
4. OL Bobby Hart
(AP Photo/John McCoy)
Overall grade: 51.7
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
3. OL Tommy Doyle
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 51.4
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
2. TE Quintin Morris
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 45.5
NFL positional ranking: 73rd of 74 qualifying
1. OL Rodger Saffold
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 44.0
NFL positional ranking: 74th of 78 qualifying