PFF: Bills’ 10 lowest-graded players on offense in 2022

Here are the 10 lowest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills offense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:

10. FB Reggie Gilliam

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 60.1

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify 

9. OL Greg Van Roten

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Overall grade: 57.6

NFL positional ranking: 52nd of 78 qualifying

8. TE Tommy Sweeney

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Overall grade: 56.3

NFL positional ranking: N/A

7. OL Greg Mancz

(USAT photo)

Overall grade: 55.1

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify 

6. OL Spencer Brown

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 53.4

NFL positional ranking: 76th of 84 qualifying

5. WR Jamison Crowder

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Overall grade: 53.2

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

4. OL Bobby Hart

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Overall grade: 51.7

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify 

3. OL Tommy Doyle

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 51.4

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify 

2. TE Quintin Morris

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 45.5 

NFL positional ranking: 73rd of 74 qualifying 

1. OL Rodger Saffold

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 44.0

NFL positional ranking: 74th of 78 qualifying

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

