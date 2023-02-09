PFF: Bills’ 10 lowest-graded players on defense in 2022

Nick Wojton
Here are the 10 lowest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills defense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:

10. CB Christian Benford

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Overall grade: 55.7

NFL positional ranking: 96th of 118 qualifying

9. DT Tim Settle

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 55.7

NFL positional ranking: 82nd of 127 qualifying

8. S Dean Marlowe

Bills safety Dean Marlowe (USAT photo)

Overall grade: 53.9

NFL positional ranking: 81st of 89 qualifying 

7. CB Cam Lewis

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 50.9

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

6. DE Kingsley Jonathan

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Overall grade: 50.6

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

5. S Jaquan Johnson

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 50.5

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

4. DT Jordan Phillips

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 50.0

NFL positional ranking: 97th of 127 qualifying 

3. LB Tyrel Dodson

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 48.4

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

2. LB AJ Klein

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Overall grade: 47.9

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

1. DT Brandin Bryant

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 32.7

NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify

