PFF: Bills’ 10 lowest-graded players on defense in 2022
Here are the 10 lowest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills defense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:
10. CB Christian Benford
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Overall grade: 55.7
NFL positional ranking: 96th of 118 qualifying
9. DT Tim Settle
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 55.7
NFL positional ranking: 82nd of 127 qualifying
8. S Dean Marlowe
Bills safety Dean Marlowe (USAT photo)
Overall grade: 53.9
NFL positional ranking: 81st of 89 qualifying
7. CB Cam Lewis
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 50.9
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
6. DE Kingsley Jonathan
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Overall grade: 50.6
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
5. S Jaquan Johnson
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 50.5
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
4. DT Jordan Phillips
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 50.0
NFL positional ranking: 97th of 127 qualifying
3. LB Tyrel Dodson
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 48.4
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
2. LB AJ Klein
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Overall grade: 47.9
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify
1. DT Brandin Bryant
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 32.7
NFL positional ranking: Did not qualify