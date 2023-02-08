PFF: Bills’ 10 highest-graded players on defense in 2022

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the 10 highest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills defense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:

10. DT Ed Oliver

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 67.5

NFL positional rankings: 42nd of 127 qualifying

9. CB Taron Johnson

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 67.8

NFL positional rankings: 40th of 118 qualifying

8. S Micah Hyde

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 68.4

NFL positional rankings: Did not qualify 

7. DE Boogie Basham

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 69.9

NFL positional rankings: 44th of 120 qualifying 

6. DT DaQuan Jones

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 73.6

NFL positional rankings: 20th of 127 qualifying 

5.LB Tyler Matakevich

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 76.0

NFL positional rankings: Did not qualify 

4. LB Matt Milano

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 77.1

NFL positional rankings: 12th of 81 qualifying 

3, DE Greg Rousseau

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 80.9

NFL positional rankings: 20th of 120 qualifying

2. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) USAT photo

Overall grade: 81.9

NFL positional rankings: 5th of 81 qualifying 

1. DE Von Miller

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Overall grade: 85.8

NFL positional rankings: 10th of 120 qualifying

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

