PFF: Bills’ 10 highest-graded players on defense in 2022
Here are the 10 highest-graded players on the Buffalo Bills defense from the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus:
10. DT Ed Oliver
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 67.5
NFL positional rankings: 42nd of 127 qualifying
9. CB Taron Johnson
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 67.8
NFL positional rankings: 40th of 118 qualifying
8. S Micah Hyde
(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 68.4
NFL positional rankings: Did not qualify
7. DE Boogie Basham
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 69.9
NFL positional rankings: 44th of 120 qualifying
6. DT DaQuan Jones
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 73.6
NFL positional rankings: 20th of 127 qualifying
5.LB Tyler Matakevich
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 76.0
NFL positional rankings: Did not qualify
4. LB Matt Milano
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 77.1
NFL positional rankings: 12th of 81 qualifying
3, DE Greg Rousseau
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 80.9
NFL positional rankings: 20th of 120 qualifying
2. LB Tremaine Edmunds
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) USAT photo
Overall grade: 81.9
NFL positional rankings: 5th of 81 qualifying
1. DE Von Miller
(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Overall grade: 85.8
NFL positional rankings: 10th of 120 qualifying