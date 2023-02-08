PFF: Bills’ 10 highest-graded players on defense in 2022

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The British government is assessing the possibility of sending combat aircraft to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a surprise visit to the UK.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says