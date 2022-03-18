PFF: Biggest winners of free agency
PFF's George Chahrouri sits down with 'NFL Now' to discuss the biggest winners of free agency in the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Penning.
The Raiders are adding another coach to their staff. Per multiple reports, Las Vegas is hiring Frederick Walker as an offensive assistant to work with quarterbacks. Walker is making the jump from the college to the pro level after serving as the quarterbacks coach for Mass in 2021. He’s previously worked with Giants quarterback Daniel [more]
The Bears wasted no time in finding Larry Ogunjobi's replacement in Justin Jones. Here's how fans are reacting to the addition of Jones.
It's hard not to love the Rams' addition of Allen Robinson to their offense
The Davante Adams trade doesn't severely impact the players available for the Cardinals with the 23rd overall pick.
NFL free agency continues to roll on. And while many of the biggest names have chosen their destination, a few key figures are still available.
Larry Ogunjobi was slated to make $40.5 million with the Bears.
Another big move in the AFC West.
Von Miller had a great run with the Rams that ended with a Super Bowl win. Now he's reportedly joining Buffalo.
Panthers owner David Tepper, who earned his fortune off making investments, decided Deshaun Watson was a risk he wasn't ultimately willing to take.
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode. With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the [more]
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that some in [more]
The Packers offered Davante Adams more money, but the bridge was already burned and Adams only wanted to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.
See how the Davante Adams trade could impact the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft
Since Deshaun Watson needs a few more days to decide if he wants to be in New Orleans, the Saints should make that call for him and move on:
Raiders announce signing of RB Ameer Abdullah
New 7-round mock draft after Raiders acquire All-Pro WR Davante Adams
A former New York Giants scout weighs in on quarterback Daniel Jones and his future in East Rutherford.
Here's our initial evaluation of the Bears' signing of WR Equanimeous St. Brown.