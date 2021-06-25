PFF’s best value draft pick for the Vikings? A player who wasn’t even drafted

The Vikings are known as a team that can find value in undrafted free agency. From Eric Wilson to Anthony Harris, Minnesota has turned some undrafted free agents into starting-caliber NFL players.

Harris and Wilson are both good, but there is usually one name that comes to mind when Vikings fans think of undrafted free agents of the past decade: Adam Thielen.

PFF tabbed Thielen as Minnesota’s best value draft pick since 2006. Due to how well Thielen has played in the NFL after going undrafted, the Vikings certainly made a great choice in signing him.

Michael Renner of PFF wrote:

“This one is splitting hairs between Thielen and Stefon Diggs in the fifth round. Thielen gets the nod simply because he has been used more in Minnesota. He’s shown some of the best hands in the league over his career, with only 20 drops on 417 career catchable targets.”

Looking ahead to 2021, the Vikings once again need a big year from Thielen. At age 30, Thielen needs to show he can still be as productive as he was in 2020. Or else, the Minnesota offense could regress.