PFF: Bengals have one of NFL's most improved offensive lines

Chris Roling
1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals rank with the heavyweights in the NFL when it comes to the league’s most improved offensive lines this offseason.

That, according to Pro Football Focus, at least. Per the rankings there, the Bengals rank fourth overall behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings in this category.

And that’s really not too shocking. The Chargers spent big on Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley, the Chiefs added Joe Thuney, Darryl Williams, Kyle Long and traded for Orlando Brown, plus drafted Creed Humphrey. And the Vikings drafted Christian Darrisaw in the first round.

Cincinnati is right there in terms of dramatic leaps made. Riley Reiff is an upgrade over Bobby Hart at right tackle and Jackson Carman should be an instant upgrade at guard as a starter.

Best of all, though it might not factor in here? The Bengals upgraded at offensive line coach with Frank Pollack, offering renewed hope the team is better at evaluating and developing talent.

Big takeaways from the Bengals 2021 NFL draft class

