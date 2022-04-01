PFF believes Raiders are likely to finish under 8.5 wins in 2022

You can make a strong case that the Las Vegas Raiders are the most improved team of the offseason. They addressed their biggest need at wide receiver by trading for arguably the best outside receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams.

Plus, they added a future Hall of Fame pass rusher in Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby. That move alone should dramatically improve the defense. But have they done enough to make the playoffs again and improve on their 10-7 record from 2021?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they discussed the projected win total for the Raiders this season. They believe the Raiders are likely to finish under 8.5 wins despite being a much better team this season. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the Raiders this year:

“The Davante Adams and Chandler Jones additions vaulted them to the most improved non-quarterback team in the NFL, but they are still priced with the longest odds to win the NFL’s most difficult division. They have a 66.7% implied probability to miss the playoffs and will once again need to exceed expectations and get lucky to squeak into the postseason. The under side on their 8.5-win total offers some value, as PFF’s simulation projects them to finish with less than 8.5 wins on 61.08% of outcomes.”

As PFF mentioned, their division is by far the most difficult in the NFL. There won’t be an easy game ever as the other three quarterbacks in the AFC West are Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson. It might just be the most competitive division we’ve ever seen before.

Still, it’s hard to see the Raiders winning eight or fewer games this season after how much they improved their roster from last season. They have quite a bit more depth and more star power with Adams and Jones.

It’s certainly not going to be easy for the Raiders to win 10 games again, but this is simply a much better team than we’ve seen at any point over the last decade. Don’t be surprised if they shock the world once again and get back to double-digit wins.

