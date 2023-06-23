PFF believes the Cleveland Browns offensive and defensive lines are elite

With training camp another month away publications like PFF have begun releasing some of their overall rankings in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns are in elite air when it comes to line play as PFF had them as one of three teams to have both offensive and defensive lines rank in the top 10.

It makes sense on the offensive line, especially as when healthy the unit has been one of the best in the league. The iron man Joel Bitonio at left guard managed to get better as his long career has gone on and when healthy Jack Conklin has been great at right tackle. Ethan Pocic has turned around his early career and Wyatt Teller is a mauler in the run game.

On defense, they have arguably the best edge rusher and added a player in Za’Darius Smith opposite him that has had three double-digit sack seasons in the last four years when healthy. Ogbo Okoronkwo continues to be overlooked as the third pass rusher and Dalvin Tomlinson has improved his pass rush.

The teams with Top-10 offensive and defensive lines on our analyst rankings 💪 pic.twitter.com/OpvmtID1Qy — PFF (@PFF) June 21, 2023

