PFF believes the Browns cannot afford to lose Anthony Walker Jr.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger released an article this week detailing one free agent each NFL team must bring back. For the Cleveland Browns, he settled on veteran linebacker and leader Anthony Walker. It was clear last season when Walker went down with an injury that the play at the positions drastically got worse.

“Cleveland can’t afford to spend much on defense outside of perhaps investing in their interior defensive line, which makes Walker a solid option here coming off his torn quadriceps tendon injury. His 85.9 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third among off-ball linebackers, and while he can stand to improve against the run — as is the case with almost the entire Browns defense — those improvements are more likely to come via the aforementioned interior defensive line additions and a change in philosophy under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.”

During his time in Indianapolis Walker was considered a great leader on and off the field which caused players to be upset when the Colts let him leave. Though the team will likely add more talent a healthy Walker would be great to keep in town.

Fans wondered if there was a lack of vocal leadership on defense last season and keeping Walker if healthy would help with that.

List

2022 Season Review: Grading the Browns' wide receiver room

Browns: Grading Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and the WRs

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire