PFF believes Bears rookie Caleb Williams is already a top-20 QB

The Chicago Bears knew that they were making a great decision when they selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. He was a star quarterback at USC and that included a Heisman Trophy.

He comes to the NFL with high expectations. Being in Chicago makes it even harder because they’ve never had a modern franchise quarterback take them to the highest level.

After failing to find the guy in first-round picks Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields, the Bears are hoping they’ve finally found their franchise guy who can help turn the team around.

Pro Football Focus ranked every starting quarterback in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. Williams landed at No. 19, which is very generous for a player who hasn’t yet taken an NFL snap.

Williams is ranked higher than a few guys that have had success in the NFL, including Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson. If Williams is better than him already in Year 1, the Bears could be a much better team than people think.

Let’s be clear about something: Williams will have his rookie struggles. Every NFL player ever has. His ceiling, according to NFL experts, is very high. If he reaches it, he’ll exceed that No. 19 ranking. Still, it’s awesome to see him already ranked in the top 20 when there are some really good quarterbacks in the league.

