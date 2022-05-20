PFF believes Bears had an average 2022 offseason

There’s been a lot of discussion about how the Chicago Bears have approached this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, which hasn’t inspired a lot of confidence heading into the 2022 season.

Pro Football Focus graded all 32 NFL offseasons, where the Bears were just average with a C grade. Breaking it down, Chicago earned an average free agency and a B- NFL draft.

PFF noted that the new Bears regime was in a difficult position when they took over. Specifically as Poles had to tear down the roster before building it back up. That included trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and parting ways with players with hefty salary cap hits.

But they also noted that Chicago lost their top player on both offense and defense in Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick represent the kind of low-price roll of the dice they were interested in making, as they were hoping to upgrade incrementally without much cash outlay while building through the draft. When it came to draft time, the team went defense with their first two selections before finally finding some help for Justin Fields. Velus Jones Jr. looked excellent in his last season in college, but he is two years older than Fields and will be a 25-year old rookie. On Day 3, they added four different offensive linemen, hoping that one or more sticks and upgrades an ugly-looking unit on paper. The team didn’t have much room to maneuver this offseason, but it still feels like they did little to ensure their most important player (Fields) succeeds.

The main point of contention revolves around the Bears seemingly not doing enough to help second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Poles added some unproven wide receivers in Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency while adding Lucas Patrick to serve as the starting center. The Bears also drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the NFL draft and added four offensive linemen on Day 3.

Story continues

Aside from Darnell Mooney, the Bears don’t have a proven wideout on the roster — although there is plenty of potential among the group. There are also questions along the offensive line, including a glaring hole at right guard.

While the Bears have been criticized for their offseason, it’s clear Poles has a vision for this roster in 2022 and beyond.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts