PFF’s assessment of every Michigan football player drafted in the 2023 NFL draft

Michigan football had the second most draft selections this year in the 2023 NFL draft. The Wolverines had nine draftees and Michigan was behind Alabama and Georgia who had 10 each.

The maize and blue had one first-round pick (Mazi Smith) and Michigan even had both of its specialists drafted this year: Jake Moody and Brad Robbins.

There were a ton of grades that came out after each selection and after the draft concluded, different sites were putting out their own assessments on each pick.

One site that we love at Wolverines Wire is Pro Football Focus. PFF does a little different grading system than most. Instead of doing a letter grade, the analytical site does an ‘elite-to-below average’ grading scale.

Here is what PFF said about each drafted Michigan football player.

Mazi Smith

Grade: Average

It might not be an exciting pick, but for a team that have struggled to stop the run consistently recently, it makes a lot of sense. An impressive athlete for someone his size, Smith posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

Luke Schoonmaker

Grade: Below Average

Schoonmaker is an in-line tight end, so the fit is obvious here for the Cowboys, but it’s just that it’s a bit of a reach at 58th overall. He averaged 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 but caught just 28.6% of the contested targets he saw. There’s some projection here, but he does have the athletic profile where the reach could work out for the Cowboys.

DJ Turner

Grade: Good

Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did get picked on a little at Michigan, and there’s still a fair amount of development needed, but he allowed just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022 and forced 14 incompletions in the process.

Jake Moody

Grade: Below Average

Moody produced PFF field goal grades of 90.2 and 91.7 in each of the past two seasons, so the idea that he’s the first kicker drafted makes sense. But the third round is rich for any kicker in this class.

Mike Morris

Grade: Above Average

Morris profiles as a powerful option on the edge who wins with strength and length. He never had an extensive role in the Michigan defense, given their talent along the defensive line, but put up 37 pressures and a career-high 86.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

Olu Oluwatimi

Grade: Very Good

Oluwatimi is good value at this stage of the draft and fills an area of need at center for Seattle. He’s a high-IQ, strong prospect with four years of starting experience — most recently anchoring the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in 2022. Oluwatimi put up PFF grades of at least 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Brad Robbins

Grade: Average

Robbins produced PFF punting grades of 84.0 and 77.3 in the past two seasons, respectively. This is not a pick that is going to generate much excitement, but the Bengals were in the market for a new punter, so spending a late sixth-round pick on one is fine.

Ryan Hayes

Grade: Above Average

It’s not a bad idea for the Dolphins to continue to throw a late-round dart at the offensive line given their struggles up front in recent years. Hayes took a step forward in 2022, grading out above the 50th percentile at the position in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and as a zone run blocker.

Ronnie Bell

Grade: Above Average

Bell averaged 2.57 yards per route run in his final season in college. He struggled in contested-catch situations, pulling in just 16.7% of his contested targets, but did produce a 77.4 PFF receiving grade.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire