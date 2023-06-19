PFF approves of Bills’ new ‘wrinkles’ on offense

Even though the Buffalo Bills haven’t made it to the finish line over the past few years, a.k.a. the Super Bowl, they’ve still been more successful than most teams in the NFL.

If you’re still in need for a reason to be optimistic toward the team moving forward, Pro Football Focus has provided that.

Heading into 2023, the Bills got the seal of approval for trying to change their offense. While the likes of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs at quarterback and receiver provide tons of talent, the football analytics outlet believes that the addition of first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid will pay off.

Being the analytically-backed group PFF is, that’s where their reasoning lies. While Kincaid has talent alone, so does Dawson Knox. Both will be on the field when Buffalo is on offense… or at least, two tight ends will be out there more than we saw last season. It is not a high bar to clear.

Per PFF, the Bills used two tight end formations fewer than any team in the NFL in 2022. Don’t expect them to make it back-to-back years in that category.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on the “new offensive wrinkles” which have been dubbed a reason for optimism in 2023 for the Bills:

The Bills have been so close to a Super Bowl berth. They are one of the few teams in the league over the past two seasons that has been worthy of making it to the final game based on roster talent. Many of those pieces still remain heading into 2023. An interesting new development for Buffalo could be the addition and potential use of 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid. As one of the best receiving tight ends in the draft, Kincaid is sure to see action early. But the Bills already have a well-established tight end in Dawson Knox. As such, they could utilize multiple tight ends in ways they haven’t previously. Over the past two seasons, their 213 total snaps in 12 and 22 personnel (two tight ends) are the fewest in the league.

