PFF analysts overwhelmingly pick Chiefs to win AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the AFC West for nearly a decade, and analysts at Pro Football Focus overwhelmingly picked the defending Super Bowl champions to win the division again in 2023.

Will the Chiefs win the AFC West for the 8th consecutive year? pic.twitter.com/RDcOSvq9LM — PFF (@PFF) September 1, 2023

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness, Trevor Sikkema, Sam Monson, and Brad Spielberger all chose Kansas City as their projected AFC West winner in a tweet put out by the revered analytics website on Friday.

Their decision to pick the Chiefs shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans who have watched the AFC West in recent years. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have both taken a back seat in the division with re-tread quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson while the Los Angeles Chargers have moved up the power rankings with phenom Justin Herbert under center.

The Chargers would be a clear second-best pick for the AFC West but are still far behind Kansas City in terms of viability for championship contention.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire