PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema discusses top storylines going into Week 17 matchups
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t confirm a report that right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL earlier this week, but he said there wasn’t optimism about his availability for the immediate future and a roster move on Friday confirmed we won’t be seeing Collins for a while. The Bengals placed Collins on [more]
The Dolphins added Xavien Howard to the practice report Thursday with a knee injury. Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday morning Howard was expected to practice. The team, though, listed Howard as a non-participant Friday. That does not seem to bode well for his availability for Sunday, and the Dolphins list him as questionable. They officially [more]
#Raiders QB Derek Carr has 91 consecutive starts at QB, the second-longest active streak in the NFL. That will come to an end on Sunday.
Purdue guard Brandon Newman gave himself a lift with his defense. Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday. Newman went 7 for 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range.
Week 17 on the NFL season falls on New Year’s Day, where many NFL teams will be able to get a head start on their New Year’s resolutions for 2023.
Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop still views first-round guard Kenyon Green as a "work in progress."
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the numbers to know heading into Week 17's main slate!
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look - or probably play - like they did late in the regular season. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 21 CFP) and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Notre Dame, which averaged 40 points while winning five consecutive games before losing to Southern California in the regular-season finale, will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.
Games can be won or lost in the transfer portal and no position impacts winning and losing more than quarterback.